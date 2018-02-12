President Trump's budget delivered to House Budget Committee - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump's budget delivered to House Budget Committee

Posted:
(NBC News) -

President Trump's 2019 budget was delivered to the House Budget Committee Monday morning. 

President Trump is proposing a $4 trillion plus budget for fiscal year 2019, projecting a $1 trillion or so federal deficit. 

The budget plan includes $3 billion for a wall along the southern border that Trump has made a priority, including a contingency for $25 billion in spending on the wall over two years if Congress passes legislation to deal with dreamers under DACA. 

It also includes a $13 billion increase over two years for opioid prevention, treatment and long-term recovery. 

