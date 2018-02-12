President Trump's budget delivered to House Budget Committee

President Trump's 2019 budget was delivered to the House Budget Committee Monday morning.

President Trump is proposing a $4 trillion plus budget for fiscal year 2019, projecting a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

The budget plan includes $3 billion for a wall along the southern border that Trump has made a priority, including a contingency for $25 billion in spending on the wall over two years if Congress passes legislation to deal with dreamers under DACA.

It also includes a $13 billion increase over two years for opioid prevention, treatment and long-term recovery.