Iowa DOT: "All you need is love...and a seat belt"

In honor of Valentine's Day, Iowa DOT has a new message this week!

You might notice some of their message boards say, "All you need is love... and a seat belt."

On their website, it says, "The Beatles may have truly believed that all you need is love, but when you’re in a metal box traveling at 70 MPH down the interstate, buckling up can save your life."

Their website also says that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 35,092 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2015, 48 percent were not wearing seat belts.

