Colder Monday in store

A cold front has brought another reinforcing blast of frigid air into Siouxland with both highs and lows well below average. A warm front will begin to move in though throughout the next 24 hours giving us some relief from the chill. Temperatures will climb from the teens and single digits today into the 20s and 30s Tuesday. Clouds will be rather thick as a wave of energy moves in. This could give us a few spotty flurries tonight with little to no accumulation expected. Even warmer air moves in by Wednesday with highs surging up into the 30s and 40s.

The roller-coaster of temps continues as another cold front swings in by Thursday with a much colder latter half of the workweek in store. By Friday, the teens and 20s return across the board but high pressure will be in place giving us lots of sunshine. More sunshine will be seen over the weekend but temps will be back on the rise. A ridge will be taking over the center part of the country which will allow for mild conditions to move up from the south. The weekend will be much above average with 30s and 40s for highs. Precipitation chances stay minimal as well throughout the next 7-Days with just a chance of light snow on Thursday and another shot next Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer