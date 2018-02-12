Sergeant Bluff-Luton Primary School closing early due to gas lea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Primary School closing early due to gas leak

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools said Primary School officials are clearing the building after a gas leak is reported in the area Monday afternoon. 

In an alert posted on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools website, the school said the Primary School will dismiss at 1 p.m. 

MidAmerican and Suter technicians are on site and have indicated there is no immediate danger. 

The gas has been shut off and the boilers are off-line. 

Parents can come to the Primary School and pick up their children on or before 1 p.m. or they can pick them up at the end of the day at the 3-5 Elementary School. 

There will not be BASIC after school today.  

