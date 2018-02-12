Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

A suspicious letter addressed to Donald Trump, Jr. was deemed non-hazardous.

The letter, containing an unidentified substance, was delivered and opened at an apartment belonging to Trump Jr's wife, Vanessa Trump Monday morning.

Authorities confirm to NBC News that three people inside the residence were taken to the hospital strictly as a precautionary measure and for observation.

It's believed Vanessa Trump was one of the people transported to the hospital.

There is no indication of any injuries.

The substance was taken to a lab for further analysis.

