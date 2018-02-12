Iowa Council on Agriculture Education seeking education award nominations

The Iowa Council on Agricultural Education is accepting nominations to recognize people for their excellence in agriculture education.

The nomination forms can be completed by students, alumni, parents, administrators, or supporters of the local ag education program.

Nominations will be reviewed and selected by the Council on Agricultural Education.

One winner will be selected in each of the award areas and an overall winner will also be recognized.

Winners will be recognized at the Iowa FFA Leadership Conference at Iowa State University on April 22-24.



