Three hospitalized after fire in Stanton County

A rural Hoskins, Nebraska home is destroyed and three people are in the hospital after a fire.

It happened late Sunday. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says the call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff Unger says fire officials encountered a home on 563rd Avenue completely engulfed in flames. Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire received assistance from fire departments in Norfolk and Winside to battle the blaze, which completely destroyed the home.

Unger says three people were hospitalized, two for smoke inhalation and one for burns. Their current condition has not been released.

The home is owned by the Aaron Gnirk family. A cause for the fire has not been released.