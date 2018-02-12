Sioux City woman claims negligence following shoulder replacement surgery

A Sioux City woman is suing a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota-based surgical hospital, and her orthopedic surgeon, after she claims the wrong sized prosthesis was used during her shoulder replacement.

Barbara Uhl is demanding compensation, punitive damages and a jury trial against Siouxland Surgery Center, LLP, which does business as Dunes Surgical Hospital.

Court documents say Uhl claims Dr. Brian Johnson was negligent by using the wrong sized prosthesis in her total shoulder reconstruction surgery in December of 2017.

Uhl says that led to four additional surgeries, and complications. Johnson's response, which was filed in federal court, denies any negligence.