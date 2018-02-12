Landowner files countersuit in East Loch Estates case

A countersuit has now been filed in connection with litigation over the East Loch Estates development near East Lake Okoboji.

The owner of that land, Butch Parks, has filed a lawsuit against a group calling itself "Concerned Citizens of Dickinson County". Parks says the group's claims are "without merit", and are meant to delay the sale of the real estate for development. Parks is seeking punitive damages and is demanding a jury trial.

"Concerned Citizens of Dickinson County" has filed two lawsuits against the proposed development. One names the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors as defendants. The other lists the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment and the county's Planning and Zoning Administrator. The group contends the county didn't follow proper procedures in rezoning the land and establishing a planned unit development for the proposed housing project.