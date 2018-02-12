New Iowa AP high school boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A Record Pts Prv
1. Des Moines, Hoover (7) 17-1 88 1
2. Iowa City, West (2) 15-3 79 2
3. Des Moines, North 18-2 74 3
4. Cedar Falls 15-4 54 4
5. Dubuque, Senior 15-4 47 5
6. Sioux City, East 15-3 36 6
7. Johnston 16-3 30 T7
8. Pleasant Valley 17-2 29 9
9. Waukee 16-4 21 T7
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-5 13 10
(tie)North Scott, Eldridge 16-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 11.
Class 3A Record Pts Prv
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5) 14-5 76 T2
(tie) Mount Pleasant (2) 16-3 76 1
3. Oskaloosa (2) 17-2 73 T2
4. Norwalk 18-2 70 4
5. Glenwood 18-2 55 5
6. Spirit Lake 14-5 26 6
7. Assumption, Davenport 11-8 25 10
8. West Delaware, Manchester 15-5 24 9
9. Le Mars 14-6 16 8
10. Clear Lake 16-4 12 NR
(tie)Bishop Heelan Cath., Sioux City 10-9 12 NR
Others receiving votes: 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8. Carlisle 7. Charles City 6. Winterset 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 3. Carroll 2.
Class 2A Record Pts Prv
1. Treynor (4) 21-0 83 4
2. Western Christian, Hull (4) 19-2 81 1
3. South Hamilton, Jewell (1) 21-0 65 5
4. Van Meter 20-1 56 2
5. Aplington-Parkersburg 19-1 42 6
6. Cascade,Western Dubuque 20-1 34 3
7. East Marshall, Le Grand 20-0 33 7
8. Sheldon 18-3 28 8
(tie Sioux Center 17-4 28 9
10. Des Moines Christian 19-2 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Wapello 17. Rock Valley 3. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2. Forest City 1. Regina, Iowa City 1.
Class 1A Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 22-0 87 1
2. Grand View Christian (2) 18-1 78 2
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 21-0 77 3
4. Lynnville-Sully 18-3 43 7
(tie) George-Little Rock 15-6 43 6
6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 18-3 37 4
7. Dunkerton 19-2 30 8
8. Ankeny Christian Academy 16-3 26 9
9. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 17-4 19 5
10. South O'Brien, Paullina 16-5 16 10
Others receiving votes: New London 11. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. Montezuma 5. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Stanton 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1.