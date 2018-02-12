New Iowa AP high school boys basketball poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP high school boys basketball poll

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
See the new Associated Press Iowa boys high school basketball poll.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A                            Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Des  Moines,  Hoover  (7)      17-1        88      1     
  2.  Iowa  City,  West  (2)         15-3        79      2     
  3.  Des  Moines,  North            18-2        74      3     
  4.  Cedar  Falls                   15-4        54      4     
  5.  Dubuque,  Senior               15-4        47      5     
  6.  Sioux  City,  East             15-3        36      6     
  7.  Johnston                       16-3        30      T7   
  8.  Pleasant  Valley               17-2        29      9     
  9.  Waukee                         16-4        21      T7   
10.  Dubuque,  Hempstead             14-5        13      10   
(tie)North  Scott,  Eldridge         16-3        13      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 11.

Class 3A                              Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids    (5)   14-5        76      T2   
  (tie)  Mount  Pleasant  (2)         16-3        76      1     
  3.  Oskaloosa  (2)                  17-2        73      T2   
  4.  Norwalk                         18-2        70      4     
  5.  Glenwood                        18-2        55      5     
  6.  Spirit  Lake                    14-5        26      6     
  7.  Assumption,  Davenport          11-8        25      10   
  8.  West  Delaware,  Manchester     15-5        24      9     
  9.  Le  Mars                        14-6        16      8     
10.  Clear  Lake                      16-4        12      NR   
(tie)Bishop  Heelan  Cath.,  Sioux  City      10-9        12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: 12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8. Carlisle 7. Charles City 6. Winterset 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 3. Carroll 2.

Class 2A                               Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Treynor  (4)                      21-0        83      4     
  2.  Western  Christian,  Hull    (4)  19-2        81      1     
  3.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell  (1)     21-0        65      5     
  4.  Van  Meter                        20-1        56      2     
  5.  Aplington-Parkersburg             19-1        42      6     
  6.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque          20-1        34      3     
  7.  East  Marshall,  Le  Grand        20-0        33      7     
  8.  Sheldon                           18-3        28      8     
  (tie  Sioux  Center                   17-4        28      9     
10.  Des  Moines  Christian             19-2        21      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Wapello 17. Rock Valley 3. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2. Forest City 1. Regina, Iowa City 1.

Class 1A                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (7)      22-0        87      1     
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (2)         18-1        78      2     
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                21-0        77      3     
  4.  Lynnville-Sully                     18-3        43      7     
  (tie)  George-Little  Rock              15-6        43      6     
  6.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville           18-3        37      4     
  7.  Dunkerton                           19-2        30      8     
  8.  Ankeny  Christian  Academy          16-3        26      9     
  9.  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona           17-4        19      5     
10.  South  O'Brien,  Paullina            16-5        16      10   
   Others receiving votes: New London 11. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. Montezuma 5. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Stanton 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1.

