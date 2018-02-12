South O'Brien boys face talented Class 1A field - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South O'Brien boys face talented Class 1A field

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
South O'Brien enters the postseason ranked 10th in Class 1A.
PAULLINA, Iowa (KTIV) -

It's been just two years since the South O'Brien boys won the Class 1A state basketball title. The districts start tonight for some of Iowa's 1A and 2A teams. The Wolverines will have plenty of competition.

South O'Brien could potentially face another ranked team, George-Little Rock, in a substate final. The Wolverines beat Gehlen Catholic on Friday to finish 16-5, with all five losses coming to teams that have spent time in the 1A or 2A rankings.
    
In district play, Newell-Fonda and GT/RA are both 14-6 so nothing will be easy. But South O'Brien has five seniors, who have played in high-pressure games.

"Players really have to focus on that task at hand," said head coach Kiley Yates. "If we're fortunate enough to get that far, we've got a lot of guys that have played in a lot of big games. We have a really supportive community and school and we know that our kids will come out and really work hard. They'll give their greatest effort for sure."

"I know there's a lot of good teams that we have to go through before that," said senior Peyton Brasser. "I'm just thankful that we have a great group of guys, great leaders, great role players that gives us that chance to put us in that position this year."

South O'Brien will play Thursday, against the winner of tonight's game between Storm Lake St. Mary's and Clay Central-Everly.

