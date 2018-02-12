Flurries tonight then warmer temps Tuesday

It's been a long stretch of cold weather but there are finally signs of warmer changes on the way.

Before any warmth arrives, we'll see a lot of clouds for our Monday night which could lead to a few flurries in the area with the mostly likely places to see those being to the north and west of Sioux City.

Those chances should quickly end after midnight but we'll keep quite a few clouds around right on into Tuesday although we'll start to get in on a little sunshine.

The sun should return in full force just in time for Valentine's Day on Wednesday and temperatures will be as warm as we've seen for over a week as we get to near 40 degrees.

Some cooling will begin again on Thursday with clouds moving in and maybe even a few flurries by Thursday night.

Friday will be rather chilly with highs in the low 20s. But we'll warm up over the weekend again with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Some light snow could move into the forecast by Monday.