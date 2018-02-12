Council approves Sioux City Police Department to replace 10 of t - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Council approves Sioux City Police Department to replace 10 of their vehicles

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department will soon be adding more wheels to their fleet.

The Sioux City City Council approved a motion on Monday, allowing the Sioux City Police Department to replace 10 of their vehicles. 

The Police Department wants to purchase the Ford Police Interceptor.

They are all-wheel drive vehicles, and would cost the city more than 360-thousand dollars. 

The City Council believes its important to keep up-to-date with the police vehicles.

"It's going to save money in the long run," says City Council Member Dan Moore. "The price of those vehicles hasn't increased as much as you might think from the prior time that we made the purchase."

Ed Stivers Ford in Waukee, Iowa set the low bid for the vehicles.

