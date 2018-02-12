Leaking fireplace to blame for Storm Lake house fire

On Saturday, February 10, Storm Lake Fire Department responded to a fire inside a home on Russell Street.

When they arrived, the fire had burned through a wall behind the fireplace and was burning across the ceiling. The fire was also extinguished in the attached garage and in the basement.

The home had already been evacuated when the fire department arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation determined that a leaking fireplace chimney is the source of the blaze.

The total cost of the damage is estimated to be ten thousand dollars.