State again looking for Involuntary Treatment of medication for man in northeast, Nebraska murder case

One of the men charged in the death and dismemberment of a northeast, Nebraska man, in 2016, is once again not complying with medical treatment that would allow him to stand trial.

Andres Surber has plead Not Guilty to First-Degree murder in the November 2016 death of 41-year old Kraig Kubik.

A state psychiatrist earlier in 2017 found Surber could not stand trial in his current mental state.

In August of last year, the prosecution filed a motion requesting the Lincoln Regional Center to involuntarily administer anti-psychotic medication to Surber after he refused some medication.

A Dakota County judge ruled the forced medication wasn't appropriate, but that Surber must fully cooperate with treatment.

But in a report filed on filed on February 1, Dr. Farid Karimi says shortly after the hearing last year, Surber stopped taking his medication for long periods of time.

Karimi said quote, "With a reasonable degree of medical certainty at the present time, it is my opinion that, there is a good possibility that Mr. Surber is malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment."

A Motion for Involuntary Treatment for Surber is set for February 16 at 1 p.m.