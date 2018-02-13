Concerned parents speak up at school board meeting about alleged bullying at schools

Bullying is a topic on the minds of concerned parents who attended Monday night's Sioux City Community School Board meeting.

The board listened as several parents and professionals expressed concerns over perceived gaps and a lack of results in the school board's anti-bullying policies.

Parents did not hold back when talking about their children's experiences. "It has gone on so far that these students, 15 of them, had even stated that they wanted to kill my child," said Judy Crosthwait, a North Middle School parent.

"Certain things have a lower level of involvement. Her child had a death threat, my child had a death threat. That's a pretty high level of need for safety." said Kristi Rice, a North High School parent.

The board says the investigation into the parents' concerns is ongoing.

Several board members reaffirmed their commitment to improving school policies. "I can safely say that this board takes the topic of bullying very, very seriously. And I think all board members up here recognize that we can do better and we must do better," said Mike Krysl, SCCS Board President.

In addition to physical and verbal bullying allegedly happening at the schools, the board also heard some concerns about cyber bullying.