Centsable Health: Canned food month

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

February 13 – February is Canned Food Month

Check food labels and ingredients to keep the best choices on hand when stocking your pantry.

  • Bread – look for “whole grains” or “whole wheat” as the first ingredient
  • Cereal – choose varieties with at least 2 grams of fiber per serving
  • Fruit – look for fruit canned in fruit juice or water
  • Vegetables – keep a variety of canned vegetables on hand. Look for reduced, low, or no sodium added options
  • Beans – drain and rinse beans (except for kidney beans) to reduce sodium while adding protein and fiber to any meal
  • Snacks – choose baked chips, air popped popcorn, rice cakes, pretzels, whole grain crackers, dried fruit and nuts
