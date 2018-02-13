Congress tackles immigration debate

Lawmakers in Washington are beginning the debate on immigration, and the outcome is anything but certain.

Half a dozen Republicans introduced what one calls the president's "best and final offer," which includes citizenship for 1.8 million dreamers brought here as children, but not their parents, and $25 billion for a border wall.

Democrats oppose ending the visa lottery and limiting family migration to parents and children.

"It's time for the Democrats to start making some concessions and take yes for an answer," said Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

They are trying to come up with a solution on March 5, when the DACA program protecting dreamers is supposed to end.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2GbceiC