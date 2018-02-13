Walt Disney World, Disneyland prices increase

If you're heading to one of Disney's theme parks this year, you can expect to pay more.

New admission prices are now in effect at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

At Disney World, the cost of a regular one-day ticket is going up $4 while value days are going up $2.

Peak days will cost you an extra $5.

If you're visiting Disneyland, you'll find that a regular one day pass is $7 more.

And peak prices during the holidays will increase by $11.

Disney says more changes are expected in the company's flexible pricing program later this year.



Here's how the ticket prices increases break down:

--A one-day adult ticket to the Magic Kingdom in Florida now costs $129, an increase of $5, during the peak tourist season.

--A one-day adult ticket to Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida during peak season now cost $122, an increase of $3.

--A one-day, adult ticket to Disneyland Resort in California is now priced at $117, an increase of $7.

--The price of parking at Florida theme parks went up by $2, to $22 a day.

What do you think? Will this stop you from taking your family to Disney?



