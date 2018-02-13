Snowmobile crash injures two juveniles - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snowmobile crash injures two juveniles

SHELDON, Iowa (KUOO) -

Two juveniles were injured Sunday when a snowmobile collided with a dumpster near Sheldon. 

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says an 11-year-old girl from Sioux Falls was driving a 1996 Yamaha snowmobile northbound on some private property three miles west of Sheldon when she accelerated instead of braked. The snowmobile collided with a roll-off dumpster.

The driver of the snowmobile and a 16-year-old passenger from Sheldon were both ejected from the snowmobile as a result of the impact. They were taken by ambulance to the Sheldon hospital.

The collision took place around 4:15 pm.

The Sheldon Fire Department, Sheldon Ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted on the scene.

