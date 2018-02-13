Stabbing suspect makes first appearance in court

The man accused of stabbing another person outside of a Norfolk, Nebraska restaurant and store made his initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

Johny Peralta-Cardona chose to have an attorney appointed to him from the Madison County Public Defender’s Office. He is charged second-degree assault.

The 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened outside of Leon’s Mexican Restaurant and store in downtown Norfolk on Wednesday, January 31. Police said a 25-year-old man had been stabbed and the suspect had fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment of what were called non-life-threatening injuries. Peralta-Cardona was located by the police and arrested two days later.

In the court hearing, Peralta-Cardona said he was employed by Leon’s one month ago but was no longer employed by the store.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is next due in court on February 20. Peralta-Cardona will continue to be held in the Madison County Jail on a bond set at 10 percent of $250,000.