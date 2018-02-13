Le Mars woman sentenced to probation for passing counterfeit bills at Hard Rock Casino

A Le Mars woman has been given two years of probation for using counterfeit cash at a Sioux City casino

Court records say 29-year-old Brittany Derby pleaded guilty Monday to forgery. She was given a deferred judgment, which will allow her conviction to be removed from court records if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Police say Derby, Jackelen Hartsock, of Le Mars, and Kurt Jones made several cash transactions Aug. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Police say the bills were later found to be counterfeit.

Hartsock also has been given two years of probation. Jones has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial next month.