Minnesota company sees its products on Olympic stage

Emily Sweeney spoke with NBC's Lewis Johnson following a crash in her fourth and final run.More >>
Riedell Skates in Red Wing, Minnesota has been making ice skates for more than seven decades for Olympians like Johnny Weir, Michelle Kwan, and Jeremy Abbott, but also for average folks too.More >>
With a 98.50 on his second run, Shaun White posted the top score of the qualifying round for men's snowboard halfpipe. He'll be seeking his third Olympic gold medal in the final.More >>
Seventeen-year-old American Chloe Kim has won gold in women’s snowboard halfpipe. Kim becomes the youngest female snowboarding medalist in Olympic history. This is the 99th gold medal all-time for the U.S. in Winter Olympics history.More >>
