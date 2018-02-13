Storm Lake students arrested after sending nude photos

Seven students from Storm Lake High School and Storm Lake Middle School were arrested Monday, after police say they they sent nude photos via text message to other students.

According to Storm Lake Police, three of the juveniles were charged.

A 15-year old male from Sheldon, Iowa was charged with 2 counts of Exploitation of a Minor.

A 15-year old male from Storm Lake, Iowa, was charged with 3 counts of Exploitation of a Minor.

And a 17-year old male of Storm Lake was charged with two counts of Exploitation of a Minor, and one count of Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor.

Back on February 6, police took a report at the high school that multiple students were sending nude photos to other students via text message.

A police investigation alleges nine minors were involved in 15 incidents where photos were allegedly shared or sent to juveniles in Storm Lake, Schaller, Iowa, Lakeside, Iowa, Sheldon and Graham, Washington.