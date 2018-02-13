Warmer Mardis Gras across Siouxland

After a cold start to the workweek, some warmer changes are underway! Southerly flow will begin to take over today and this will make for a more mild afternoon. Temperatures will be surging back into the 20s and 30s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in giving us quiet conditions through mid-week as frontal boundary stay situated to our west. Even warmer conditions arrive Wednesday with highs climbing into the 30s and 40s. Colder air moves in Thursday though as that front moves eastward.

By the daytime hours we'll be seeing more in the way of cloud cover and the chance for some flurries by the overnight hours on our Thursday. Temps will fall about 10° with below average highs being felt again by Friday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Friday afternoon but this cold snap will be short lived as southerly winds kick back in by the weekend. This happens out ahead of another cold front slated to move through late Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine as well as temps in the 40s. Enjoy that mild air because along with the cold front, a chance of snow looks to creep back into the forecast by Monday into Tuesday as an area of low pressure looks to take shape across the Plains.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer