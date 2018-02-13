Iowa governor releases plan to cut $1.7B in state taxes

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has released a tax plan that her staff says would reduce individual income taxes in the state by $1.7 billion by 2023.



The Republican governor released a 107-page bill Tuesday. It's unclear when it will move through the GOP-controlled Legislature, though House GOP lawmakers offered initial support.



The plan would lower tax rates over several years and reduce tax brackets from nine to eight. It would also phase out a system that has allowed Iowans to deduct what they pay in federal income taxes from state tax liability.



Reynolds' staff says the cuts will be partially offset by expanding the state's sales and use tax for some online sales and other changes. Preliminary data shows the state will need to address shortfalls in future years.



Democrats say they're reviewing the bill, which comes amid ongoing budget constraints that have led to agency cuts.