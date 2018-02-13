Bishop Heelan sends five wrestlers off to state

Faculty, staff, and the entire student body at Bishop Heelan High School packed into their new auditorium, Tuesday afternoon, to send their wrestlers off to Des Moines.

Five Bishop Heelan wrestlers qualified for the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament.

Before the grapplers make the near-200 mile trip to Wells Fargo Arena, the Heelan faithful honored their success this season and wished them good luck.

"It's overwhelming," said Bishop Heelan wrestling coach, Jordan Langley. "Monday, it was still surreal. We weren't really sure. It just takes a lot to take in. Being able to get five guys to get to the state tournament is something that Heelan hasn't accomplished in a long time and I think it's just the start to a new beginning at Heelan wrestling."

"Every year I've been down there I've always thought, 'I want to be here one day,' and it finally came true," said Bishop Heelan sophomore wrestler, Kobe Clayborne. "I just need to improve and hopefully be there my next two years, but I've just got to focus on this year now and just try to make the dream come true of being on the podium."

Shyler Langley and Kobe Clayborne are the 2A district champions in their respective weight classes.

The wrestlers will hit the mats at state on Thursday.