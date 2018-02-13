A mild Valentine's Day on the way

We finally broke out of the frigid February temperatures we had been feeling with many of us making it into the low 30s today.

There's more warmth where that came from which will lead to a sunny and mild Valentine's Day with highs around 40 degrees.

The melting that we saw today and will see again tomorrow could lead to some patchy for over the next couple of nights.

This mini streak of warmth will disappear quickly though as colder air starts to move in with some clouds on Thursday leaving us with highs in the low 30s.

Those clouds could give us just a few afternoon flurries Thursday but nothing of any real consequence.

Friday gets colder yet despite a lot of sunshine with highs in the low 20s.

A little warmth returns over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s.

By Sunday night, a system approaches with a chance of some light snow.

Those chances will continue on Monday and maybe even linger into Tuesday.

With the light snow chance comes the colder temperatures again with highs on Monday only in the low 20s and Tuesday may not even hit 20 degrees.