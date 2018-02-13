Morningside's Borchers named GPAC Player of the Week

Morningside's Tyler Borchers is the GPAC Player of the Week.

Morningside College’s Tyler Borchers, a 6-7 sophomore center from Le Mars, Iowa, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Borchers averaged 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game and drilled 17 of 21 field goal attempts for 81.0 percent to lead the 10th-ranked Mustangs to an 84-83 victory against No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan University and an 86-68 win against Concordia University.

Borchers made a game-winning shot at the buzzer in the Mustangs’ triumph against Dakota Wesleyan. He posted his seventh double double of the season with game-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Mustangs’ win against Concordia.

Borchers is the Mustangs’ leading rebounder and second leading scorer with averages of 7.2 rebounds and 14.6 points per game. He has made 158 of 234 field goal attempts to rank among the NAIA Division II national leaders in field goal accuracy at 67.5 percent.