New program helps SNAP recipients gain financial independence

People in Norfolk, Nebraska, using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, now have access to a new program.

The program could help usher them into a new job, and a new way of life.

Area workers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are getting access to a new program designed to help them achieve financial independence.

The Governor, Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Labor jointly announced the expansion of a SNAP reemployment program to Norfolk and Columbus this month. SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program commonly known as food stamps.

Workforce Coordinator Jami Canham says the new program hopes to eliminate the fear of losing benefits.

"Hopefully we're helping them make a more educated decision on new opportunities and advancements," Canham said. "Showing them that losing those benefits might not have quite the impact that they thought it would."

The program would help the clients with job searching, mock interviews, resume assistance and help the individuals pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses.

Here's who qualifies: people who currently receive SNAP benefits, live in a household with four or fewer people, are working full time, have reliable transportation and are fluent in English.

Canham says that description fits 226 people in Norfolk. The goal is to help them become financially independent.

"That just gives higher self-confidence, higher self-worth and hopefully better employees to local employers because we're putting that back into their family life," Canham said.

The Department of Health and Human Services contacted eligible participants this month, but they do not have to enroll right away.