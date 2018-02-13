Iowa health officials warn of salmonella contamination of salad sold at Fareway Stores

If you bought chicken salad, from a Fareway Store, in Iowa, it could be contaminated by salmonella bacteria.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the chicken salad, which is produced and packaged by a third party for Fareway, is implicated in multiple cases of salmonella illness across Iowa. Fareway has voluntarily stopped the sale of the product, and pulled the chicken salad from its shelves. No chicken salad has been sold to the consuming public since last Friday night.

If you have the product in your refrigerator, throw it out, and don't return it to the store.

A salmonella infection can last up to seven days. Symptoms include: diarrhea, headache, fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and dehydration. If you are sick, you should contact your doctor.