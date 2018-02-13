Sioux City teen enters not guilty plea in fatal stabbings

A Sioux City teen, who's charged in the stabbing deaths of two other teens, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the case.

The attorney for 18-year-old Tran Walker filed paperwork with his client's written plea, Tuesday afternoon.

Walker is charged in the deaths of 17-year old Paiten Sullivan, and 18-year old Felipe Negron Jr., both of Sioux City.

Sullivan and Negron Jr. were pronounced dead at a Sioux City hospital on January 28th. Court records say Walker was in a car with Sullivan, at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia, early that morning when he began to stab her. Sullivan was Walker's ex-girlfriend, and Walker told police he "wanted her to feel the pain he was feeling."

Negron Jr., was also in the car, and tried to intervene. Police say Walker stabbed Negron, Jr., too.