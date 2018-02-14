The secret to a healthy marriage: Getting fit together - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The secret to a healthy marriage: Getting fit together

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Cooking a healthy meal together is a sign of love between Lazondra and Jeffrey Griggs. 

The Griggs' love story started decades ago, they have been married more than 20 years and raised two children together. 

When LaZondra found herself struggling with dangerously high blood pressure last year, Jeffrey declared her health struggle his, too.

Together, the couple transformed their diet and started going to the gym nearly every morning. 

"My love for him drives me to get up. And get to the gym. And give it my all once I'm there," said LaZondra.

They knew it wouldn't be a quick fix. True, sustainable lifestyle changes take time to yield lasting results, but it's paying off. With help from the right medications, LaZondra's blood pressure is under control. 

"I made vows to her, so part of it is to make her better, do everything I can to make sure she's here and her quality of life is where we need it to be," said Jeffrey.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.