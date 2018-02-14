Police investigating possible shooting on NSA campus

An investigation into a possible shooting at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland is underway Wednesday morning.

NSA spokesperson Chris Augustine said NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place at one of NSA's secure vehicle entry gates.

A black SUV could be seen stopped outside a barrier at NSA, appearing to have some bullet holes through its windshield.

The situation is under control and there are no ongoing security or safety concerns.

Officials took one person into custody.

There are reports of at least three people being shot and wounded.

No further details are available.