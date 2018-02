Nearly three-quarters of flowers sold in the U.S. for Valentine's Day come from Colombia.

In the early 1990s, the U.S. government incentivized farmers in Colombia to grow flowers as a way to discourage drug production and it worked.

Today, vast greenhouses, packing warehouses, and industrial fridges are working overtime to ensure roses the country's most important flower export will ship in time.

