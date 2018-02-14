Nebraska Sen. Krist announces Democratic bid for governor

Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist has announced his intention to run for governor as a Democrat after facing challenges in his bid as an independent candidate.

Krist unveiled his plans on Tuesday, a day after he switched his party affiliation from nonpartisan. He was joined by Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler and current and former state senators. Krist was appointed to Legislature in 2009 by then-Gov. Dave Heineman. The former Republican announced plans to run against GOP incumbent Gov. Pete Ricketts as an independent candidate in September.

He filed a federal lawsuit in February challenging the state's requirements for independent candidates to appear on the ballot. Krist says he hopes to move away from partisan politics and his values remain unchanged regardless of party affiliation.