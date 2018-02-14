"Love A Local" event helps support local businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
After a two week entry time, "Love A Local" is coming to an end at Midnight Wednesday.
Siouxlander's we're encouraged to shop at a local small business.
The shopper would then take a selfie and post it to the "Love A Local" Facebook Page to win $100
The Business that the winning shopper was at also wins $100.
Entries began on February 1st and run through Midnight Wednesday.
"It doesn't have to the purchase of a Valentine it could be buying a hammer a locally owned hardware store, it could be going out to dinner tonight, it could be a Valentine, but we just want people to raise awareness of supporting Siouxland locally owned businesses, "said Judy Thompson, Briar Cliff University
One of the businesses that participated in this year "Love A Local" Jitters said it gave Siouxlander's a chance to switch it up and try something new.
"You are hitting the same changes over and over again so it gives you a chance to try something new, something fresh, you know it's a refresher to try something you haven't tried before," said Julia Hernandez Jitters Assistant Manager
The winners of "Love A Local" will be announced Thursday on Facebook.
"Love A Local" is apart of Entrapalooza Week an eight-day celebration of entrepreneurship.