Sunny and warm Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day!! Our warming trend will continue into this afternoon after a much more seasonable Tuesday. S/SW winds will continue to blow, bringing in that mild air with highs expected to climb well above average. Many of us will be climbing into the 40s with some upper 30s across NE Siouxland. Clouds will be on the increase tonight though as another cold front begins to move in. This will cool us back down toward average for our Thursday, under a mostly cloudy sky.

A few flurries are possible late in the day into the overnight as the boundary pushes in. By Friday, Canadian high pressure is sinking in, giving us much colder conditions but we will see an abundance of sunshine. We rebound very nicely as this area of high pressure moves east giving us more southerly winds. A return to the 30s and 40s will be seen on both Saturday and Sunday before a secondary cool-down is felt. As we progress into next week temps will be rounding out in the teens and 20s behind that cold front. This system will give us a chance of snow Monday into Tuesday. Continue to stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer