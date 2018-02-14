UPDATE: Le Mars Community Schools lockdown lifted

Authorities said the lockdown has been lifted at the Le Mars Community Schools Wednesday afternoon.



Authorities said they were made aware of a note written by a student at the high school, claiming to have a gun and was going to shoot in the school by school officials.



Authorities said the suspect has been apprehended and classes are now back to normal.



School officials said if parents want to pick up their child, they are able to do so at the Le Mars Community High School.



Law enforcement have been reported the outside Le Mars, Iowa High School Wednesday afternoon.

Le Mars Community School officials said they are on lockdown.

Witnesses said there is a heavy police presence at the school, while police have created a perimeter around the High School and Middle School.

