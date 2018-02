Authorities were responding to an active shooter at a Florida high school on Wednesday afternoon.



Watch Live: Reported shooting at Florida high school

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter just after 3 p.m. that the shooter was still at large at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Earlier, the sheriff's office tweeted that "there are reports of victims," but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured.