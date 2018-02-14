Langley brothers bring family ties to Bishop Heelan wrestling program

Bishop Heelan won the regular season wrestling title in the Missouri River Conference and the District title in Class 2A. Shyler Langley will be competing at state at 195 pounds, one of five Crusaders in the field.

The senior is 45-2 this season and will face a sophomore from Woodward-Granger in round one, who's 51-2. Shyler's older brother Jordan, is Heelan's co-head coach, along with Matt Pugh. The family ties have made it a special season for these Crusaders.

"To have my brother with me in the same corner is something that I wish every older brother had the opportunity to experience," said coach Langley. "You get to experience those emotions, the highs and lows of the season together."

"It's hard to talk about it without bringing a tear to your eye," said Shyler Langley. "This is something we've worked for and we've dreamed about for the last four years of my high school career. For it to finally happen, it's something really special."

The Crusaders start class 2A action at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Class 3A starts at 1:30 and 1A begins at 6 o'clock. KTIV's Mark Freund will be in Des Moines for all the action.