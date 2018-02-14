Flower shops see big business on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day means big business for flower shops.



"A Step in Thyme" owner Kathy Bogenrief says Valentine's Day is typically their busiest day of the year.



This year was no exception.



She says orders started coming in several weeks ago.



She's had plenty of "walk-ins" as well.



As a result, the shop starts ordering flowers months ahead to have enough for the big day.



Roses were the most popular flower.



Tropical displays also have sold well this year.



Staff say it's not just the big business that makes the holiday special.



"People come in and they have a particular flower that is very significant to their relationship. It's really fun to be a part of that and to help them design and create the items that they want to send out." said Heather Adams, floral designer.



The day after Valentine's Day is also busy.



Many of those customers are people who may have forgotten about the holiday, and are making it up to their special someone.