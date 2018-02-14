Siouxland temperatures to head back down

While yesterday was warmer, we still hadn't made it back to our average high. Well, today we did.

Valentine's Day temperatures soared into the 40s, and even some 50s in western Siouxland, melting plenty of snow (and hearts) across the area.

But just as quickly as we've warmed up over the past couple of days, we're going to start to cool things back down.

Some patchy fog is going to again be a possibility tonight as a cold front arrives which will switch our wind to the north and start to bring in some of that cooler air.

Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy with highs getting into the low 30s for most of us.

We could see some flurries in Sioux City with maybe a few slightly heavier snow showers in northern Siouxland with only a dusting expected up there at this point.

Friday will be even colder as lows go down into the single digits and we'll only rebound to the low 20s by the afternoon.

We'll warm up some for Saturday and Sunday as we get back up into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Colder air will move right back in early next week and we could see some light snow possibilities move in from Sunday night into Monday with another slight chance on Tuesday as well.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only get into the upper teens and lower 20s.