How to Register to Donate Organs

While thousands of people in Iowa, Nebraska  and South Dakota are waiting for an organ transplant, becoming an organ donor is very simple. 

You can sign-up to become a donor by registering at the any of the state's Donor Registries.

In Iowa, if you are 18 you can register to donate.

For anyone 17 or younger, you need written permission, and in some cases, consent from a parent or guardian.

In Nebraska and South Dakota, you must be at least 16 years of age in order to donate. 

For anyone under 18, your legal parent or guardian will have final say over organ donation. 

When you sign up you need to make sure you have your driver's license or state ID number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. 

And whenever you get your driver's license, you will be asked if you would like register as a donor.

To donate in Iowa, visit the Iowa Donor Network. 

To donate in Nebraska, visit the Nebraska Organ Recovery.

To donate in South Dakota, visit the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.  

