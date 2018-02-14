Wilmes' medical journey makes history

Maria's medical journey began in October of 2004 when she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

For years Maria was able to manage her disease while at the Children's Hospital in Omaha.

When her health started to decline in September of 2017 Maria had a historic transplant done at Nebraska medicine in Omaha in December.

The state of Nebraska has never seen a heart-lung transplant until Maria's surgery in December of last year.

Maria has had over 40 doctors to get her through this process.

And, every doctor that's helped her along they way has made this historic moment possible.

"I was really grateful to the team at Children's for taking such good care of Maria and having such a long history of information about her so, we were really able to see how things were progressing. It helped us with understanding the urgency of the need of her transplant," says Dr. Heather Strah with Nebraska medicine.

Doctors with Nebraska medicine say there are currently 500 people in the state of Nebraska waiting for an organ transplant.

They say Maria's story is a reminder of how important organ donation can be.