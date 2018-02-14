Iowa girls regional play continues in Class 5A, 4A, 3A - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa girls regional play continues in Class 5A, 4A, 3A

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The #15 Sioux City West girls beat CBAL, 64-55, on Wednesday night. The #15 Sioux City West girls beat CBAL, 64-55, on Wednesday night.

--IOWA HS DUAL WRESTLING
Woodbury Central 45 Missouri Valley 24 F  
West Sioux 41 Missouri Valley 24 F  
Don Bosco 65 West Sioux 8 F  
Truro I-35 53 West Sioux 15 F  
Truro I-35 52 Woodbury Central 21 F  
Lisbon 55 Woodbury Central 12 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Storm Lake 56 Carroll 53 F  
S.C. West 64 CBAL 55 F  
Cherokee 91 East Sac County 68 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 67 Estherville LC 20 F  
Fort Dodge 57 S.C. East 52 F  
CBTJ 55 S.C. North 26 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 58 Spencer 37 F  
Sioux Center 58 Spirit Lake 46 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana State 76 Drake 90 F  
Iowa 59 Michigan 74 F  
South Dakota 85 Oral Roberts 67 F  
Northwestern 69 Dakota Wesleyan 85 F  
Morningside 93 Dordt 72 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska 79 Michigan State 69 F  
South Dakota 72 Omaha 50 F  
Iowa State 66 TCU 63 F  
Briar Cliff 69 St. Mary 80 F  
Northwestern 60 Dakota Wesleyan 81 F  
Morningside 89 Dordt 81 F

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.