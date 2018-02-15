Two suspects arrested in a pair of shootings in Sioux City Wedne - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two suspects arrested in a pair of shootings in Sioux City Wednesday

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair shootings in Sioux City on Wednesday.
Matthew Lynam of Sioux City and a juvenile, whose name is not being released at this time, were taken into custody Wednesday night.
Sioux City Police got the initial call of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of 14th and Pierce Street.
Once on scene, officers located several people in different areas of the neighborhood that were involved.
Officers located spent bullet casings in separate areas where two shootings were reported.
Authorities said they were able to ascertain that both Lynam and the juvenile were related to both incidents.
Shortly later, a handgun was located that matched the same caliber of the spent casings.
Police said they believe it was the gun involved in the shootings.
According to police, one person had been assaulted and was transported to the hospital with injuries not given by police.
A number of those involved were taken to the police station for further questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.  
