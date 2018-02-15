Firefighters battle blaze on a farm near Holstein, IA

Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze on a farm just west of Holstein, Iowa early Thursday morning.

It was reported around 3:00 a.m.

Officials said a shed full of hay bales and corn stalk caught fire.

More than a dozen fire and other emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

Crews from Holstein, Galva, Cushing, Battle Creek, Washta, Quimby and Ida Grove were called to help battle the blaze.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene to begin the investigation into what started the fire.

