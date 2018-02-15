White House staff lack security clearances - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

White House staff lack security clearances

Internal documents show as of three months ago, more than 130 White House employees still did not have permanent security clearances. 

That includes Staff Secretary Rob Porter, who resigned amid domestic abuse allegations, which he denies.

President Trump refused to comment on the situation Wednesday, while Vice President Mike Pence said,"I think the White House could've handled this better."

Inconsistencies from the White House about Porter's departure raised questions about when Chief of Staff John Kelly first learned of the allegations.

President Trump addressed them for the first time a week after Porter left, saying he is "totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind."

The White House is also offering no comment on $130,000 the president's personal attorney says he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels one month before the election.

Daniels claimed she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.

Mr. Cohen insists neither the campaign or the trump organization were involved.

