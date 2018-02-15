Food left cooking on an unattended stove is blamed for a fire in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Food left cooking on an unattended stove is blamed for a fire in a Storm Lake mobile home

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Fire has heavily damaged a mobile home in Storm Lake.

It broke out shortly after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon in the home's kitchen. Heavy smoke was pouring from the home when firefighters arrived at the scene on West 8th Street. It's believed that food left cooking and unattended on the stove started the fire, which gutted the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Damages are estimated at $15,000.

The home is owned by Kpaw Paw of Storm Lake.

